Duct Tape Backing Extends Sander’s Abrasive Life

Today’s thin sandpaper often tears in my quarter-sheet sander. When that happens, here’s how I get more life out of the abrasive. I apply a single layer of duct tape to the back of the torn sheet to fix the tear, and I wrap a bit of tape over the ends of the abrasive face where it’s held by the sander’s spring clamps. Adding the heavy tape allows me to continue to use the sheet of sandpaper after a tear. It also increases the thickness of the sandpaper under the sander’s wire clamps so it stays in place while in use.

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas