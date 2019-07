When sanding at the lathe, I sometimes need to switch back to a coarser grit to remove scratches or tool marks I’ve missed. If I join two different grits with double-sided tape, back-to-back, I can switch grits by just flipping the sandpaper over. It speeds up the sanding process, and the doubled-up sandpaper also serves as a better insulator so my fingers don’t get as hot.

– David Long

Lexington, Kentucky