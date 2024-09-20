Fence Rail Support for Sheet Goods

A professional cabinetmaker friend of mine shared a simple way of supporting and handling a large sheet on the table saw by making use of the front rail of the saw’s rip fence. Just build an L-shaped support to fit into the hollow square end of the front rail.

This way, you can slide the support in or out to suit the size of the plywood you need to cut. He has used this adjustable support to handle 4 x 8 sheets in his commercial shop for years, which is a better way than trying to find and place roller supports on the side of the table saw.

– Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta