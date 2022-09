I often make picture frames with built-up moldings, and miter-cutting them on the table saw can be challenging. Their irregular shape is difficult to clamp effectively against the fence of my mitering jig. I’ve found that dense foam is a good remedy for the problem. It conforms to the molding while providing additional surface area for clamping. This foam is pretty common packaging material, and I’ve also harvested it from old seat cushions. Give it a try!

– Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas