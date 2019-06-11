Glue Brushes Double as Nozzle Cleaners

A small tube of silicone sealant is handy for many woodworking and home improvement jobs, but the brand I use doesn’t include a cap for covering the tip of the nozzle when I’m through.

Still, I’ve found an easy way of cleaning out the nozzle before the sealant cures inside. I use the tapered, ribbed end of Rockler’s Silicone Mini Glue Brush (item 45495). Pushing the tapered end of the brush up into the base of the nozzle forces most of the adhesive out where I can wipe it away. Since glue doesn’t stick to these brushes anyway, they’re also easy to wipe clean.

– Bob Smith

Madison Heights, Virginia