Here’s a simple way to improve the “grip” on any machine fence where workpieces slipping out of place is problematic. Just apply a light coating of spray adhesive to the contact surface of the fence. Allow a week for the adhesive to cure before you use the fence.

The coating will produce a non-slip surface without transferring the dried adhesive to the workpiece. I’ve found this treatment to last for many years!

– Bruce Kieffer

Edina, Minnesota