Hands-free Branding Iron Prep

It used to be a hassle to hold a propane torch in one hand and my branding iron in the other while waiting for the iron to heat up. But I’ve found that a couple of wooden hand screws make the whole task easier.

I secure my torch in one clamp with a wood block under one of its threaded rods to tip the torch at a convenient angle. I clamp the iron in a second one with notched jaws to help hold the round handle better. Of course, I always oversee this “hands-free” setup carefully whenever the torch is lit and I’m waiting to brand one of my projects. Safety first!

– Charles Mak

Calgary, Alberta