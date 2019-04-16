Handy Office Supply Sandpaper Sorter

A plastic hanging file container in the 12″ x 12″ x 10″ size and some hanging file folders from an office supply store make a handy solution for storing sanding abrasives. Label each folder with a different grit or abrasive type.

The folders are large enough to hold full sheets of sandpaper, and it’s easy to locate the grit you need quickly. The sorter will also help you keep better track of your inventory. My box even stores a sandpaper cutter and an assortment of contoured sanding tubes.

-Michael R. Long

El Paso, Texas