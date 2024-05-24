Hanging Shop Can Organizers

I needed to both free up some shelf space, as well as have a better way to view and access my woodshop “canned goods” inventory. It was my intention to build one from wood, as I’d seen different DIY units in various woodworking forums. However, I got into a time crunch and came up with this solution that was much quicker (and probably less expensive) than designing and building one from scratch. These door-hung vinyl organizers are marketed for shoes, but I figured they can also hold other items. They not only let me recover several square feet of shelf space, but I also now have a clear view of and easy access to all these items instead of having to dig around on a cluttered shelf. Plus, they hang out of the way in what was previously unused space and cost less than $10 each.

– Chris Hubert

Lakewood, Washington