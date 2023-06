I got tired of small objects rolling off my workbench, so I routed a small groove along the top edge to hold them. I plowed it deep enough to store my thickest shop pencils, as well as smaller items like screws or nails, so they don’t interfere with anything else I’m laying flat on the bench to work on. Works like a charm, and no more bending over to pick up those dropped doodads!

– Dominic Daileda

Woodinville, Washington