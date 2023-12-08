Hickory: Growing in Popularity

At Lumber Capital Log Yard, we love an open-fire grill with hickory cook wood, due to the fabulous flavor this wood imparts. However, you are probably reading this due to an interest in hickory for woodworking purposes. It is some of the hardest and strongest U.S. native species. Shagbark hickory (Carya ovata) and shellbark hickory (Carya laciniosa), ranking 1,810 lbf and 1,880 lbf, respectively, on the Janka hardness scale, are popular choices for the backyard griller and the serious woodworker alike. Because of its strength, hickory is well suited for tool handles, baseball bats and board lumber. It’s also modestly priced, compared with other hardwoods, and it’s relatively easy to machine with carbide bits and blades.

Although the trees can reach heights of 130 ft with a girth of 1 to 2 ft, hickory harvested in our area won’t grow over 85 ft due to our steep and harsh growing conditions.

A plainsawn hickory board can be full of character, as the contrast between light sapwood and dark heartwood has a striking rustic appearance. It’s currently a popular look in both flooring and cabinetry. No two trees are alike, and we enjoy discovering the treasures uncovered each time we pull a hickory board off the mill.