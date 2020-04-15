How to Control a Vacuum Hose

A long shop vac hose can be handy for extending your reach, but it quickly becomes a nuisance when you try to store it or move the vac to a new location. It becomes a reluctant serpent slithering wherever it can and finding something to snag. But I finally built a solution to this aggravation. I made four L-shaped brackets from 3/4″ plywood, shaped to fit the sides of my shop vac and with enough standoff and height to accommodate the hose’s diameter and length. I fastened them to the tank with screws. Now, my vacuum “snake” is effectively tamed.

– Bruce Wedlock

Peabody, Massachusetts