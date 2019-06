Recently, I was tightening some clamps and noticed that the swiveling metal pads were actually shifting as I applied force. It dawned on me that that happens when the friction between the ball-and-socket joint in the clamp’s pad exceeds that of the friction between the pad and the workpiece. The problem is simple to fix with a drop or two of lubricating oil in the joint. Wipe off any excess, and watch how much better your clamps will perform!

– Roger Mickelson

Mesa, Arizona