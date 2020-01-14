How to Make Cabinet Doors with Rail and Stile Router Bits

Learn how to build cabinet door frames using a rail and stile router bit set. Most cabinet doors – especially if they are made in a factory – have frames that are assembled with rail and stile joints, also commonly called cope and stick joints. These joints feature a decorative profile, such as a flat shaker edge, a rounder, or an ogee, that frames the panel, and a groove that contains the panel. In this case we used a Shaker style rial and stile router bit set. Building cabinet doors is easy when you have a rail and stile router bit set to cut these joints.