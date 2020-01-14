How to Make Cabinet Doors with Rail and Stile Router Bits

by Chris MarshallJan 14, 2020
How to Make Cabinet Doors with Rail and Stile Router Bits

Learn how to build cabinet door frames using a rail and stile router bit set. Most cabinet doors – especially if they are made in a factory – have frames that are assembled with rail and stile joints, also commonly called cope and stick joints. These joints feature a decorative profile, such as a flat shaker edge, a rounder, or an ogee, that frames the panel, and a groove that contains the panel. In this case we used a Shaker style rial and stile router bit set. Building cabinet doors is easy when you have a rail and stile router bit set to cut these joints.

 

Posted in:

, , , , , , , ,