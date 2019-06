Have you ever experienced the annoying tendency of some plastic router sub-bases to drag along the workpiece when you’re routing by hand? The slower feed rate can even lead to more burn marks and chattering.

To overcome that nuisance, I rub a little plain beeswax onto the baseplate, which reduces the friction considerably without leaving a residue on the wood. I’ve also tried paraffin wax for this purpose, but beeswax works much better.

– Father Chrysanthos

Etna, California