You’ll improve your success and safety when resawing at the band saw if you use a tall featherboard to support the workpiece against the rip fence. My design here consists of two 3/4″-thick featherboards with a spacer in between, bolted to a base of scrap wood. I’ve added a pair of strong magnets with “On/Off” control to the base, so I can set and lock the featherboard wherever it needs to be.

– Pat Keefer

Manning, South Carolina