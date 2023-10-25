In Praise of Parchment Paper

I have been making 3D cutting boards like this lately. Gluing multiple flat pieces together, edge to edge, has been a challenge, because they can stick to whatever is underneath. I have tried various non-stick solutions, but the absolute best is a plain piece of parchment paper. It’s cheap and widely available in grocery or kitchen stores. The dried board pulls right off of it easily. Go buy your own roll of parchment paper for shop projects instead of taking the one in your kitchen (don’t ask me how I know!).

– Charles Mattina

Rumson, New Jersey