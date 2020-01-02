January/February 2020 Issue Preview

One way to beat the mid-winder doldrums is to get out to the shop, crank up the heater and make something! To that end, the January/February issue of Woodworker’s Journal is dedicated to “back to the shop” project ideas and content.

Folding Shop Desk: Cramped workshops not only suffer shortages of floor-space but often counter space, too. This easy-to-build, hinging desk can give you a place to park your current project plans or take notes as you build. Its practicality could come in handy elsewhere around the house, too.

Tool Chest: Here’s a simple, contemporary solution for storing small hand tools or supplies that you can make in about a weekend without fancy joinery.

Raised Panel Cabinet: If you haven’t built a base cabinet in many moons (or ever!), this attractive project will help you brush up on some essential cabinetry techniques.

Woodturning: Ernie Conover, our expert woodturner, shows how to trick out your lathe with a turner’s gate and boring bars so you can excavate tall, hollow forms. If you can’t imagine how a laser could make your lathe better, here’s the proof!

Tool Tutorial: While sawing and chiseling are the traditional method for cutting dovetails, a well-engineered jig and a mid-size router can make quick work of the job, too. Our primer covers what to keep in mind when choosing and using a dovetail jig.

Tool Preview: Hybrid table saws cost much less than cabinet saws but offer many quality features that rival their more expensive cousins. Our publisher takes a closer look at Laguna’s F2 Table Saw — the latest hybrid on the block.

Hardworking Woods: New for 2020, this department spotlights wood species that deserve more than honorable mention in our projects. We kick off our series with a perennial favorite: black cherry.

Six Simple Finishes: Need a tried-and-true finishing regimen that showcases the beauty of highly figured wood? Our wipe-on recipe keeps the process easy and delivers spectacular results.