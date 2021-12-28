January/February 2022 Issue Preview

If you’re feeling cooped up this mid-winter, perhaps it’s time to dive into a substantial woodworking project to give your creative energies an outlet. Or make a concerted effort to learn something new about this great craft. Either way, the February issue of Woodworker’s Journal will have you covered as we pass the time until spring!

Walnut Storage Cabinet: Up-and-coming online influencer Alex Fang shares his rendition of a dark, Mid-century Modern storage project that will be equally useful in your dining or living room.

Benchtop Drill Press Mobile Stand: Move your small drill press off the shop counter and onto this space-saving and sturdy base unit. It’ll mobilize your drill press while providing a home base for all of your bits and drill press accessories.

Breakfront Plant Stand: The sheer number of mortises and tenons in this handsome Arts & Crafts-inspired accent piece will fine-tune those joinery skills! See how our senior editor forms them using Leigh’s FMT Pro Mortise and Tenon Jig and a plunge router.

Shop Talk: Ever wish you had three or four hands when grappling with typical F-style clamps? Rockler’s innovative new Spring-loaded One-Handed Bar Clamps makes the clamping process much more manageable.

Woodturning: While we can’t transport you to a tropical sandy beach, turning a calabash bowl will invite a bit of warm Hawaiian culture into your shop. Ernie Conover and Emiliano Achaval will show you how.

Skill Builder: This first installment of a six-part joinery series offers a short course on mortise-and-tenon joints.

Power Tool Fundamentals: Our publisher takes a deep dive into why table saws are essential to most woodworking shops.

Tool Preview: Festool’s venerable TS 55 Track Saw has earned its place as a cornerstone power tool for many woodworkers and contractors. With the new cordless “K” model, it’s even safer than before!

Hardworking Hardware: European hinges are versatile, durable and easy to use. If you’ve never hung a cabinet door with them, here’s what you need to know to install this hardware like a pro.