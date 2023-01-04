January/February 2023 Issue Preview

Don’t let the effects of a cold and dreary winter dampen your woodworking spirit. If you could use some inspiration, our new February issue is chock-full of project ideas, plus a couple of new technique departments to give your ambitions a lift. So put on that warm hat, dust off some lumber you’ve got stashed away and let’s get down to work this weekend!

Skee Bag Game: Bag-toss games are enormously popular during the temperate months. Why not bring that fun indoors this winter by building a fun-to-play, scaled-down version? The whole family will appreciate the effort!

Shaker-inspired Cabinet: Here’s a multipurpose cabinet plan that’s as easy to make as it is attractive. General Finishes milk paint and some clear-finished cherry give it pizzazz.

Chevron Table: This eye-catching accent table’s colorful top is bound to start conversation, and the lumber supplies you’ll need to build it may be as close as your offcut bin.

Ultimate Sanding Station Our art director pulled out all the stops when designing this all-in-one shop helper. It’s got space for benchtop sanders, a downdraft table and large-scale hand-sanding, plus an impressive ducting system for efficient dust collection.

Shop Talk: A Rockler store associate shares the five stages of his woodturning addiction that turned a pastime into extra pocket cash and some rewarding teaching opportunities.

Modern Shop Hand Tools: Master woodworker Ernie Conover covers the basics of using and sharpening backsaws, in this new-for-2023 focus on practical hand tools.

Simplifying Bit Setups: Learn how to set up and use rail-and-style router bits. It’s the first in a new six-part series intended to help build your confidence with some of our craft’s trickier router bit options.

Advanced Power Tool Techniques: A.J. Hamler will help you raise your bar of skills at the table saw, in this primer about cutting tapers and coves, plus various non-through cuts. It’s another six-part series we’re happy to announce for the new year!

Tool Preview:: Imagine owning a 12-in. jointer! Now visualize it piggybacking a 12-in. planer and taking up about half the space of two separate stationary tools. That’s what JET has to offer in the JPJ-12BHH Planer/Jointer combination machine. Here’s a closer look at this impressive machine.

Hardworking Hardware: T-nuts and threaded inserts can be just the knock-down solution your shop fixtures and furniture projects need. Our publisher explains how to choose and install them wisely.