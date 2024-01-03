January/February 2024 Issue Preview

Even if the weather outside is frightful this mid-winter, we hope it’s not deterring you from getting into your shop and keeping busy. In this new issue of Woodworker’s Journal, we’ve got several projects worth your consideration, plus lots of other fresh woodworking content:

Slab-built Bookcase: Tabletops, mantels and river-pours aren’t the only options for slab lumber. Why not resaw one and use it as the components for a rugged, attractive bookcase? Rockler’s new Benchtop Slab Flattening Jig (coming in February) can help make the first stages of that lumber prep easier!

Stickley Small Server: Willie Sandry offers plans for making a reproduction of a rare, single-drawer variation of Gustav Stickley’s popular #802 Server. It’ll make a handsome addition to your living room.

Gluing Supplies Caddy: It’s surprising how many variations of glue and glue applicators an enterprising woodworker can amass over time! This box-jointed tote with two-way drawer will help you stow all those sundries neatly.

Advanced Power Tool Techniques: A.J. Hamler shares three techniques for getting the most from your handheld router: sign-making, routing circles or ellipses and leveling wood plugs.

Tool Preview: Nova’s new Neptune DVR Lathe could launch a new woodturning hobby. It offers a host of standard features, and many upgrade options can help it continue to deliver for a lifetime of projects.

What’s in Store: Rockler now has a two-stage sharpening system that works with your dry grinder for sharpening chisels or plane irons. You’ll also find nifty needle-nose clamps, 3M’s next-level abrasives and a new cordless mid-size router from Milwaukee.

Tricks of the Trade: Readers have clever ideas for shimming a router tabletop, putting the squeeze on a metal-working vise, loosening brass screws without damaging them and more.

Stumpers: Fellow woodworkers crack the seal on our October-issue mystery tool.