Jar Lid Preserves Finish and Brush

Here’s a way I preserve the surplus finish I’m brushing on, as well as my foam brush, when I’m applying multiple coats. I insert the wooden handle of my brush through a hole in the metal lid of a small Mason jar, and I leave the lid on the handle. The lid helps to keep the brush handle and my fingers clean when I’m applying a coat. Then, when it’s screwed back onto the jar between coats, it keeps the finish fresh, and I can leave the brush right in the jar without having to clean it.

– Bill Wells

Olympia, Washington