July/August 2019 Issue Preview

In the July/August issue of Woodworker’s Journal, you’ll find projects that reflect the Mid-Century Modern aesthetic, like a Tambour Console Cabinet and a Modern Coffee Table, as well as timeless solutions like an Over-the-Sink Cutting Board, as well as a Little Lending Library that would look at home in your yard this summer. Check out our woodturning columnist’s instructions on coring multiple bowls out of one burl, learn what woods to choose for outdoor projects, and find out which powered benchtop sander is right for you.

Tambour Console Cabinet: The waterfall joinery isn’t the only stunning thing about this cabinet. In addition to the walnut exterior, which extends to the angled and tapered legs, it’s got a maple plywood interior that reflects the light and an extensive series of vertical lines from the tambour doors.

Little Lending Library: Get a read on this simple build that taps into the free library trend. Kimberly McNeelan’s design features a roof shaped like a book.

Over-the-Sink Cutting Board: David Picciuto’s kitchen project is a simple build but a stepped-up solution to kitchen issues: he’s added a hole for a metal strainer and a contrasting wood for looks.

Modern Coffee Table: Inspired by the Nelson Bench, an iconic Mid-Century Modern design, this coffee table features lots and lots of cross-lap joints. Copy our design, in which we made wooden legs, or make things easy on yourself and purchase some pre-made metal options.

Tool Tutorial: Chris Marshall helps you figure the best option for you to tackle your sanding tasks with the power of benchtop sanders: disc, spindle and combination.

Scroll Sawing: Expert Carole Rothman helps you learn the technique of making steep angle cuts on your scroll saw to create bowls with a lathe-turned look.