July/August 2022 Issue Preview

In the midst of golf outings, yardwork, trips to your favorite fishing hole or other vacations you might be taking this summer, hopefully your shop is also a destination for relaxing and unwinding. To that end, our new August issue offers plentiful content to keep you building, learning something new about the craft or planning that next big project for fall’s cooler weather!

Hybrid Workbench:: A sturdy workbench is essential for precision part-making, assembly and finishing. Our senior editor designed his heavy-duty ash-and-MDF bench with both economy and practicality in mind.

Dog Stairs: Aging or height-challenged canines might appreciate a helpful lift up to the couch or bed. Here’s a project that promises to make those daily climbs a lot easier.

Plant Stand: Cross-laps and Beadlock tenons combine to form a stylish walnut accent piece with Danish Modern influence.

Drill Bit Organizer: Organize that jumble of drill bits and other drill press accessories with this portable shop helper. Magnets ensure that the bit you’re using next will be close at hand and roll-proof.

Shop Talk: Stewart Coffin recalls a lifetime of turning complex geometry into intricate wooden puzzles.

Woodturning: Turn the pins for a rainy-day basement game that’s sure to entertain both the young and young-at-heart. It’s based on our expert’s antique original.

Skill Builder: Miters and bevels are the focus of our fourth installment of a six-part joinery series. They’re the elegant solution for hiding end grain. For some, they’re also a source of consternation during cutting and assembly.

Power Tool Fundamentals: It’s hard to imagine shaping edging profiles, churning out duplicate part shapes or milling dovetails without the help of a router or router table. Our publisher discusses these cornerstone woodworking tools.

Tool Preview: File, hole and burnish cabinet scrapers easier than ever before with a new all-in-one solution.

Hardworking Hardware: Rockler’s cross-dowel hardware forms rock-solid connections between legs and rails or stretchers. We employ this knock-down solution in our “Hybrid Workbench” project. It’s simple to install correctly, and this article will show you how.