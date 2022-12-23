Keep Tools Cool: Mark Extension Cord Ratings

I once learned the hard way that the extension cord you use for a tool must be capable of supplying the maximum

amperage the tool requires (as indicated on the motor label). I overheated the tool motor because my cord was too long for the necessary amperage. Since this information isn’t stamped on the cord, I now write the cord length and amp rating near both plugs of my new cords with a permanent marker. I’m determined to never ruin another power tool again.

– John Cusimano

Lansdale, Pennsylvania