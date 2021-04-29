Keeping Router Collets Clean

I make it a point to keep my router bits and collets clean so they work more efficiently and in order to prevent slipping during use. I’ve found that brass bristle brushes made for cleaning hand gun bores also work very well for scrubbing out collets and cleaning pitch from router bits. Their cylindrical shape allows these brushes easy access, and the brass doesn’t scratch steel or carbide surfaces. They’re readily available from sporting goods stores in various diameters.

Charles W. Paukert

Cedar Creek, Nebraska