When I first bought some exotic lumber, the new species were visually unfamiliar to me. After stacking the boards on my lumber shelves, I realized that it would be tough to identify exactly what species I had in the mix. So I used a felt-tip marker to label my lumber on the board edges where they’d be easy to see. Now I do the same thing for all of my domestic inventory, too. This way, I’m never in doubt about what’s in the stacks.

– Bill Wells

Olympia, Washington