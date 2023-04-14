Labeling Setscrew and Allen Wrench Sizes

Many shop machines and accessories have one or more Allen-style setscrew for securing handwheels, adjusting blade guides and other functions. Problem is, most are different sizes, and some are metric, others Imperial. I have spent a lot of time finding and trying various Allen wrenches before getting one to fit. I put a stop to this hassle by locating every setscrew in my shop and marking its size beside the screw. I also tag my Allen wrenches with a tape label to avoid the problem of trying to read their tiny sizing stamped on the wrench. End of problem!

– Bill Wells

Olympia, Washington