Low-tech Laser Accuracy for a Miter Saw

If you don’t have a laser beam on your miter saw, you can cut angles just as accurately if you use this low-cost trick. Position your workpiece on the saw table with the angle you need to cut marked on it. Unplug the saw and secure a thin piece of plywood or hardboard to the blade with a spring clamp so it extends below the blade. Now lower the blade until the scrap rests on the workpiece. It will serve as a straightedge for adjusting the saw’s angle setting to align with your layout line.

-Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec