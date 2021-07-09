Magnetic Homemade Steady Rest

by Reader SubmittedJul 9, 2021
Here’s a homemade steady rest system I’ve created for woodturning. I built it using the wheels and mounts from a pair of old in-line skates. I fashioned the articulated joints for each of the three rests from hardwood and bolts. They mount to my Excelsior mini lathe’s bed using 150-lb breakaway Magswitch magnets I purchased from Rockler.

Once the rests are positioned and the magnets are turned on, tightening the bolts on the rests holds the wheels in place against a bowl or spindle. The system works great, and it can easily be retrofitted to any lathe.

– Al Fletcher
Mahtomedi, Minnesota

