Making Simple Clamping and Assembly Stands

These stands sure make it easier to install clamps under an assembly during glue-up. Made of scrap sheet goods, mine measure 5″ wide and 24″ long, with 5″-tall uprights — although you could make these any length and height you like. I glue the uprights into a shallow groove that runs the length of the bases. A strip of painter’s or packing tape along the top edge prevents glue from sticking during use. You’ll need at least two of these stands, but if you make more, keep their heights the same so you can combine them for large assemblies.

– Ed Smail

Wilson, Wyoming