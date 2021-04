I am constantly looking for ways to recycle plastic containers into something useful for my shop. Here’s a handy one: I turn those clear plastic breath mint containers into small holders for storing tiny screws, nuts or bolts. They let me see at a glance what the contents are, and I can shake out one or two at a time for use. It takes very little drawer space to store lots of different sized fasteners neatly and conveniently in these little containers.

– Terry Parris

Morgan, Minnesota