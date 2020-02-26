March/April 2020 Issue Preview

In the spirit of new beginnings, the March/April issue of Woodworker’s Journal features several projects that use new-to-market hardware or offer techniques you might not have tried before. We hope they encourage you to get out to the shop and explore something new this spring!

Modern Adirondack Chair: If you have “outdoor chairs” on your project to-do list for 2020, here’s a straightforward plan to build them quickly and easily. Full-size templates from Rockler can simplify the part-making process even more.

Slab “Pond” Table: A massive slab of spalted maple with a crater-sized hole inspires our publisher to join the “river” table craze. If you’ve watched these epoxy pour videos on social channels, here are some “real world” lessons we’ve learned.

Entry Bench: The latest undermount slides from Blum, and a unique soft-close lid system from Sugatsune, improve the storage features of this helpful bench and organizer duo.

Woodturning: While a lathe is imperative for woodturning, a band saw can be nearly as important. Our expert gives you a tour of his RIKON band saw to point out some must-have features of today’s improved saws.

Tool Tutorial: A stationary or benchtop planer puts you in the driver’s seat of stock thicknessing, and it even can expand your range of lumber-buying options. Here’s what to keep in mind when you’re ready to invest in a planer.

Tool Preview: Rockler’s Precision Miter Gauge can make angle-cutting easier. It’s designed with features found on more expensive aftermarket miter gauges, plus an easy way to store it off of your table saw or band saw.

Shop Talk: A tag team from Random 8 Woodworks builds what just might be the largest end grain table on the planet. See this wonder of reclaimed timbers.

Hardworking Woods: Whether its used for rolling pins, tabletops or showy bass guitar bodies, hard maple’s versatility and figured beauty set it apart among North American hardwoods.

Six Simple Finishes: Don’t scoff, but paint can be a legitimate finishing option for woodworking projects when applied correctly. Be sure to keep some basics in mind when you’re ready to dip a brush.