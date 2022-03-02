March/April 2022 Issue Preview

It won’t be long and spring will be in full bloom, regardless of where you live in North America. We think that’s reason enough to build a handsome outdoor project to usher in warmer days, or even throw open the shop doors and try a traditional chemical staining technique you might have wondered about but never tried. You’ll find both opportunities in the April issue!

Outdoor Love Seat: Beautify your patio, yard or garden with this mahogany bench for two. It’s easy to make using full-size templates from Rockler.

Benchtop Drill Press Table: Add functionality and efficiency to your drill press with this versatile accessory. You can appoint it economically or supercharge it with lots of accessories.

Universal Clamping Table: This work surface will integrate T-slots into your clamping process for assembly, glue-ups, machining and more.

Roycroft-style Taboret: Build this little Arts & Crafts hallmark, then give it a traditional ammonia-fumed finish for a vintage touch!

Shop Talk: We profile a Twin-Cities non-profit that teaches kids life skills while they create first-rate watercraft.

Woodturning: Scroll chucks make work-holding easier. Our expert’s advice will help you choose a chuck that meets your needs.

Skill Builder: Our second installment of a six-part joinery series discusses the foundationally important yet incredibly simple butt joint.

Power Tool Fundamentals: The hard-working band saw can cut curves, rip, crosscut and resaw. It just may be the most versatile woodworking saw ever invented.

Tool Preview: Rockler’s 4-piece Digital Measuring Kit can verify angles, fine dimensions, blade and bit settings and more with numeric convenience and precision.

Hardworking Hardware: Undermount drawer slides are gaining popularity rapidly in the cabinetry marketplace because they’re nearly hidden with quiet, self-closing convenience. Here’s a primer for installing Blum Tandem Edge slides.