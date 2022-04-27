May/June 2022 Issue Preview

We woodworkers tend to spend a lot of time building square forms — drawer boxes, cabinet carcasses, door frames…you get the drift. That’s why every so often, it’s fun to break the routine. Two of our June projects — a Tansu-inspired Chest and a Mid-century Kidney Table — will give you a chance to do just that. You’ll find lots of other engaging content too, to help you make the most of your shop time this summer.

Tansu-inspired Chest: Tune up your box joint jig and get ready to rout or saw lots of pins and slots with this unique step-shaped storage chest.

Mid-century Kidney Table: Our publisher combines three shades of epoxy to pour the top for a curvy, retro classic coffee table. It stands on new Mid-century styled table legs from Rockler.

Lathe Tool Sharpening Station: Roll a full collection of tools and your sharpening system right next to your lathe for the utmost in convenience with this practical shop project.

Three-tier Outdoor Planter: Char Miller-King shares a simple and attractive way to display your favorite outdoor plants to help beautify an outdoor living space.

Shop Talk: California luthier Josh Stotler builds a pair of stunning, commemorative guitars to honor the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo Space Program.

Woodturning: Ernie Conover shows how to set up an 8-in. grinder with ONEWAY’s Wolverine Grinding Jig for quick, efficient lathe tool sharpening.

Skill Builder: Rabbets, dadoes and grooves are the focus of our third installment of a six-part joinery series. Learn how these workaday joints contribute to many project applications.

Power Tool Fundamentals: Jointers and planers deliver the one-two punch of lumber surfacing. This article explains why you can’t have one without the other.

Tool Preview: Triton unveils a new 3.25 hp fixed-base router. Its powerplant has a time-tested pedigree you may recognize.

Hardworking Hardware: Rockler’s popular Lid-Stay Torsion Hinge Lid Supports are easy to install on a chest and provide helpful safety features for heavy lids. Learn how to install them here.