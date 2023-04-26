May/June 2023 Issue Preview

Summer is right around the corner again, thank goodness! And what better way to usher it in than with some new scratch-built yard furniture? In this new issue, you’ll have a chance to do just that with a dandy upgrade to the ubiquitous Adirondack chair! We’ve also got useful and decorative projects for the kitchen and bedroom, plus loads more new content in our various regular departments. We hope you’ll put your June copy of Woodworker’s Journal to great use as part of your summer shop time.

Adirondack Upgraded: It took several prototypes, but our art director landed on a fresh update for a classic chair that is both fun to make and easier to get up and out of.

Pinstripe Knife Block: Kick that old humdrum knife block on your counter to the curb after building this wenge and cherry version. Its wedged laminations can accommodate any kitchen knife collection you need to store.

Floating Bedside Shelf: There’s some tricky templating work to be done if you build this curvy bedside accent. But you’ll have a chance to try some new router bits as you wrap thick hardwood edging around each shelf. It’ll raise the bar on your routing skills!

Woodworking Basics: In our second of a new four-part series for beginners, learn how to build a sturdy end table. This project will introduce you to panel glue-ups, taper cuts and wood movement considerations — all excellent lessons to learn.

Modern Shop Hand Tools: Whether building wheel spindles, barrel staves or Windsor chairs, drawknives and spokeshaves have always been essential hand tools. Learn more about what they are and how to use them for adding curves and contours to your projects.

Simplifying Bit Setups: A matched set of edge V-groove router bits can help you install durable, attractive solid-wood edges to plywood shelves. Here’s how to set up and use them well.

Advanced Power Tool Techniques: A.J. Hamler teaches the ins and outs of four must-know band saw techniques for experienced woodworkers: Resawing, pattern-cutting, making compound cuts and preparing bowl blanks from logs.

Tool Preview: Nova brings DVR motor convenience and a load of great features to its new Nebula 18-in. Wood Lathe.

Hardworking Hardware: Lid stays make chest lids safer, easier and more convenient to operate. See how Sugatsune’s Aileron Lift-Assist System is elevating lid stays to the next level of performance.