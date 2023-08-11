Mix Small Amounts of Epoxy by Weight

I use a lot of two-part epoxy in my shop, and I buy it in small bottles. For these epoxies to cure properly, it’s crucial to mix them in a 1:1 ratio, and guessing wrong when squeezing out a dollop of each can lead to lengthy cure times or improper hardening. To solve the problem, I keep a small postal scale on my bench that weighs down to 0.1 gram. I squeeze what I need into little paper cups and weigh them. This way, I can be certain I have a perfect ratio of resin to hardener before mixing them up.

– Bill Wells

Olympia, Washington