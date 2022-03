Gaffer’s tape, available at camera stores as well as some hardware stores or online, is a black fabric-type tape that’s used in the film industry and by photographers. I’ve found that applying a strip of it to the plastic or melamine-coated fences of my jigs and accessories creates a helpful nonslip surface.

Workpieces stay in place better when held or clamped against this tape, and that improves my cutting accuracy.

-Jim Wilson

San Marcos, Texas