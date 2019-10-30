November/December 2019 Issue Preview

Need some inspiration for quick, creative projects you can build for the upcoming holidays? If so, we’re happy to offer five solutions in the November/December issue of Woodworker’s Journal. Or maybe someone near and dear could really use a hint or two about gifts you’d like to receive. Then be sure to refer to our three-page holiday gift guide as well as the new woodworking tools and supplies featured in “What’s In Store.” There’s bound to be something here that could make your woodworking pastime even better than it already is.

Gift Project #1 — Pepper Mill & Salt Shaker: In our Woodturning department, Ernie Conover demonstrates the process for turning a classic pepper mill and salt shaker using Rockler’s CrushGrind mechanism and other accessories.

Gift Project #2 — Candle Holder: An oak barrel stave, a Forster bit and a drill press or handheld drill are all you need to create a luminous centerpiece for holiday entertaining.

Gift Project #3 — Wireless Speaker: Surely there’s an audiophile on your gift list who would love to receive a rechargeable, Bluetooth®-enabled speaker. Rockler offers an inexpensive plug-and-play kit with all the electronics you’ll need. You make the case into which it fits for a customized touch.

Gift Project #4 — Desk Caddy: Desk caddies may have fallen out of favor once, but they’re still a handy way to store 21st century essentials and keep them close at hand while you work. We offer free CNC programming to make this project, or just photocopy our included pattern to build it with conventional tools instead.

Gift Project #5 — Game Table Trio: Here’s a piece of furniture that can provide hours of relaxing game play but serves as a handsome end table just as easily. Three interchangeable game boards make it possible. Our publisher takes a Shaper Origin CNC machine for a test drive to build this versatile project.

Tile-topped Plant Stand: Template routing and Beadlock loose tenon joinery combine to create this contemporary but practical accent piece. Our author also shares a finishing trick that makes the stand both easier to stain and assemble!

Tool Tutorial: The fastest way to flatten, straighten and square lumber is to use a power jointer. Senior editor Chris Marshall gives you the nickel tour of these fundamental machines and their basic uses.

Scroll Sawing: If you think a scroll saw is only suitable for cutting wood, Carole Rothman hopes to expand your horizons in this article. She shows that solid-surface materials, soft metals, acrylic, fabric and more are all options your scroll saw can cut, if you follow a few basic guidelines.