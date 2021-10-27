November/December 2021 Issue Preview

We wouldn’t be doing our December issue justice if it didn’t include plenty of economical, fun-to-build gift projects for the upcoming holiday season. So that’s just what you’ll find in this new issue — plus a handsome dining room table and plenty of other woodworking content to keep you busy as 2021 draws to a close.

Pouring Resin Coasters: If you’ve contemplated dipping a toe into the epoxy resin craze, Rockler offers a new pair of silicone molds to create round or square drink coasters. Here’s an affordable way to experiment with mixing and pouring basics.

Simple Serving Tray: Make an eye-catching party platter with just a modest collection of hand- or power tools and beginner skills.

Beehive Honey Dipper: Turn a custom resin or wood handle to give this stainless-steel kitchen utensil a personal touch. It’ll make a fantastic stocking stuffer for a honey lover in your life!

Menorah/Tea Light Candleholder: Put your scroll saw to work when you make this contemporary holiday accent. We share free full-size plans for it online.

Modern Farmhouse Dining Table: “Alabama Woodworker” Huy Huynh shares a substantial dining room table project that you can build using Rockler’s Beadlock joinery system.

Woodturning: Ernie Conover’s four-legged Windsor stool will help you brush up on your spindle- and faceplate-turning skills. It’s a classic project for any shop or rec room.

Tool Tutorial: Learn how four mechanically reinforced joint options are quick, easy to make and plenty tough for a wide range of woodworking applications.

Tool Preview: Pour your own resin pen blanks, handles, knife scales, rings and coasters with a variety of inexpensive, reusable molds from Rockler.

Hardworking Woods: Bubinga is a dead ringer for rosewood, and that similarity now makes it CITES protected.

Shop Talk: Rockler’s Denver store nearly doubles in size, thanks to an expansive increase in lumber offerings. It’s development that soon will enhance many Rockler stores.

Buying Lumber: Veneering isn’t as difficult as you might think, and it can unlock a whole new dimension of design possibilities for your projects. Here’s why to give it a try!