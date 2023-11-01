November/December 2023 Issue Preview

Does anything quite match the satisfaction of using your skills to make holiday gifts for family and friends? We don’t think so. If you’re itching to start playing Santa elf again this year, we’ve got some projects in this new issue that may help spark your elven creativity for the upcoming gift-giving season!

Compact Plant Stand: Woodworker’s Journal readers love plant stand designs, and this one has a couple of particularly cool attributes to it. First, we built it from sustainable and beautiful bamboo board, and second, the top is a disc of poured resin using a new round silicone mold from Rockler.

Brick-laid Bowl: Turners will appreciate this segmented bowl project, because it’s just as much fun to glue up from ordinary cherry and maple lumber as it is to turn. Here’s a gift idea that might be just as enjoyable to create as it is to give away!

Wenge Wine Cabinet: Bottles of wine make a classy statement, especially when you offer them inside a custom presentation “cabinet.” Ours is made of handsome wenge adorned with elegant brass hardware.

Tool Preview: Festool adopts a double-bladed panel saw approach to cleaner cutting with its new TSV 60 KEB-F-Plus corded track saw. It might just be the answer to zero tearout!

What’s in Store: Need stocking stuffer ideas for a woodworker you know? We offer some affordable new-product suggestions from Rockler, Milwaukee Tool, Robert Sorby and MICROJIG.

Tricks of the Trade: Learn three tips from fellow readers that will help you get the upper hand on workpiece handling.

Stumpers: Find out the fishy features of our August issue’s mystery tool.