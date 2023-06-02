Office Supply Blade Guard Aid

From time to time, I need to raise and hold my miter saw’s blade guard up, such as for checking the blade for squareness to the saw fence. Some woodworkers use a bungee cord to do the job, but I have found a much simpler way. After unplugging the saw and raising the guard up, I clamp a binder clip to the blade to keep the guard retracted. Alternately, a spring clamp can also do the trick. Be sure to remove the clip or clamp and let the blade guard return to the “down” position before plugging the saw back in for use.