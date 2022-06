Chamfering the ends of dowel pegs makes them easier to tap into holes. Here’s a simple way to do it: Just stick the dowel into an ordinary pencil sharpener and give it two cranks.

Presto — you get a nice, clean chamfer. A typical sharpener will accept any standard-size dowel diameter up to 1/2″ by turning the dial on its side.

– Jake Wilhelm

Plymouth, Minnesota