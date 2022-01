Here’s how to turn your oscillating tool into a super fast, clean-cutting flush-trim saw. Mount a new 3/4″ or wider woodcutting saw blade in the tool.

Run the saw blade against a sharpening stone at low speed to grind away the “set” (tooth protrusions) on the blade’s bottom face. It will take a few minutes of grinding to remove all of the tooth set.

Once the set is gone, this blade will still flush cut dowels quickly but won’t mar the surrounding wood surface.