Sometimes I spray finish on finials or other small turned items while they’re still on the lathe. In order to avoid having to clean overspray off of my four-jaw chuck, I cut a hole in the bottom of a cardboard peanut can that’s big enough to clear the size of my turnings. I lined the can with foam tape. That way, I can slip this protector into place over the chuck whenever I’m ready to spray finish, and the foam holds it in place.

– Daniel Debenedetto

Lehigh Acres, Florida