Here’s an annoyance about polarized tool plugs: it seems like about half the time I try to stick the wide prong into the narrower slot in the receptacle because the plug is upside down. If this bugs you, too, there‚Äôs a simple solution. Plug in the cord and put a brightly colored piece of electrical tape on the top side of the plug. You’ll always know the correct orientation for plugging it in: tape side goes up.

– David Long

Lexington, Kentucky