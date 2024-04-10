Power Strip Saves Cents

How many cordless tools do you own? Probably more than two, like I do. But if you leave your chargers plugged into various outlets 24/7 with the batteries still trickle-charging, you’re wasting watts and money. So, consider plugging them all into a power strip with an On/Off switch. Before you leave the shop for the day, turn off the strip. Most chargers fully recharge a battery in an hour or less, so your batteries will be ready the next time you need them anyway. Turn the power strip back on only when you need to for recharging. After all, saving every little bit of energy just makes “cents.”

– Serge Duclos

Delson, Quebec