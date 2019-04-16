Refill Holes Before Re-drilling Them

While building a votive candle holder for my wife recently, I drilled the holes 1/16″ in diameter too small to fit the votive cups. Since I had invested a fair amount of time in the project already, I didn’t want to start over or risk re-drilling sloppy, larger holes. So, here was my solution: I filled the holes with pieces of dowel, glued in place, that matched the initial Forstner bit size. This gave me the ability to center up the larger drill bit accurately again while also providing a new starting point for the bit’s center spur. Then, I just re-drilled the holes. It worked like a charm.

-Lee C. Brown

Taylors, South Carolina