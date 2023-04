Being a frugal farm boy at heart, I cut cloth-backed abrasives for my sanders off of longer rolls to save money. That dulls my utility knife blade in just a few cuts. Rather than go get a new blade every time, I pull out my pliers and break off the dull portion of the tip. It gives me a fresh cutting edge. I can do this about four times before turning the blade around in the knife or getting a new blade.

– Robert Owens