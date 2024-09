Here’s a nifty way to turn Rockler’s Universal Fence Clamp into a point fence for resawing at your band saw. Drill a hole into the end of a 3/4″ or larger dowel that matches the height of your band saw’s rip fence.

Insert the clamp’s adjustable arm into the hole and tighten the assembly securely to your rip fence. Thanks to the dowel’s curvature, you can “steer” workpieces against it while resawing to adjust for blade drift issues as needed.

– Wade Meyer

Johnstown, Pennsylvania